A chilly and sunny start ends with more clouds and mild in the mid 70s. Clouds take us through Tuesday. The start will not be as chilly. Highs reach the lower 70s. Wednesday the sunshine returns with 50s and 70s again. Rain returns by late Thursday and lasts most of Friday. Highs cool into the 60s and even possibly 50s by Friday. Drier and cooler air comes this weekend. Lows will once again fall into the 40s.