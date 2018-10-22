Dougherty County leaders to host Q&A for disaster recovery

DOUGHERTY CO., GA (WALB) - Hurricane Michael’s widespread devastation is making cleanup challenging for many home and business owners.
Dougherty County leaders are encouraging people to come to Radium Springs Middle School Tuesday night at 7.
You’ll be able to ask your questions directly to officials with Dougherty County, City of Albany, FEMA, Disaster Survivor Assistance and Emergency Management.
If you have damage to your business or home, you need to file a claim with your insurance first. Federal assistance is available for the under-insured and uninsured.
To talk with a FEMA representative call 800-621-3362. Or you can go online to disasterassistance.gov
Copyright 2018 WALB. All rights reserved.