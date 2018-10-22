Carver Community Center helps Hurricane Michael victims during the aftermath

ALBANY, GA (WALB) - More than 700 people have been fed in Albany at the Carver Community Center this week during post Hurricane Michael, and staff said they are looking to offer more help.
The center started giving away free clothes and served hot meals for lunch and dinner on Tuesday of this week.
Each day, the Salvation Army, Red Cross, Dougherty County School System, and other community organizations helped with the food supply.
Leaders said over 300 people were supported by the community relief on a daily basis.
“I’m so full. I’ve been full all week. I think I have gained at least about 15 pounds since I been coming. And they just opened up their doors for the kids. I’m just so overwhelmed by what they did for the kids,” said Mr. Brooks, resident.
Sunday, Weldon Springs Baptist Church assisted with the feeding.
Linda Harris, who is the supervisor for the facility, said they will continue to feed folks into next week as long as the community continues to support.
