Sylvester Police investigating early morning shooting

SYLVESTER, GA (WALB) - Sylvester police are asking for the public’s help in finding suspects involved in multiple shootings that occurred early Sunday morning.
According to the Sylvester Police Department’s Facebook, they responded to Peach Avenue and North Madison Street around 3 a.m. on Sunday, October 21.
Sylvester police said bullets did enter two children’s rooms from two different families, no injuries were reported.
Officials recovered multiple shell casings from the scene and stated they believe two people were involved in this shooting.
If you have any information about this shooting you are asked to call (229)-776-8219.
This is a developing story and will be updated as information surfaces.
