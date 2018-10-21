South GA communities support each other after hurricane

ALBANY, GA (WALB) - A group of coworkers from Valdosta traveled to Albany Sunday serve the community after Hurricane Michael.
They gathered donations from the community and different businesses to serve survivors and the needy.
About 12 to 15 volunteers showed up, but organizers said that many people have reached out to them wanting to extend a hand.
They also provided enough food for some folks to take home.
“We started making phone calls and the next thing we knew we there were 700 burgers and 800 and something hot dogs, and we were just ready to feed people,” said Susan Bryan, an organizer.
Organizers said they plan to come back to Albany later this week with more supplies.
If folks in Valdosta would like to support, you can call 229-333-2599 to donate.
