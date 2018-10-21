Lee County falls in second round of state playoffs

LEESBURG, GA (WALB) - The Lee County Trojans hosted the first and second round of the Volleyball state playoffs.
The Trojans took care of business in the first round against Lovejoy, as the Trojans took down the Wildcats in 3 sets.
In the second round, it was a tight match.
The Trojans and Wildcats shared 5 sets in the second round.
Richmond Hill was able to edge out the Trojans in the fifth and final set.
Lee County will end their season in the second round of the playoffs.
