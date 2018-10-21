Elementary students write letters to linemen after hurricane

PELHAM, GA (WALB) -
As students returned back to school at Pelham Elementary on Thursday, their first assignment was to write special letters to those who risked their lives after the storm.
Students from Pre-K through 5th grade, created pictures and wrote special notes to the linemen, first responders, and Pelham City staff.
The kids also made posters to go on the walls at Mitchell EMC where linemen have been sleeping after Hurricane Michael.
While they were writing the letters, teachers and counseling made sure students were okay emotionally after the storm.
“It was just a good time to debrief as a school but to do it in a positive way while we were doing something positive for the linemen and the others. Because there’s been so many in our community that are given of their time,” said Laurie Walton, Assistant Principal at Pelham Elementary School.
School leaders said students in the upper grade levels will write formal thank you letters to other folks who helped during the storm.
