Disaster recovery center helps appeal process with FEMA

ALBANY, GA (WALB) - Since its opening Saturday the Disaster Recovery Center said they want to see more people utilizing the resources available.
The centers manager tells us they served about 50 people yesterday, and had a full house at the opening today.
Resources from FEMA, The Small Business Association, the state, crisis counseling, and even questions about food stamps are answered here.
We are told that regardless of the condition of your home, they encourage people to take advantage.
“But we want to make sure that everybody that was affected, no matter how little you were affected it’s still good to go ahead and register with FEM,” said Jim Myers, the Disaster Recovery Center manager.
He also said that if you are declined in the process, the center will help with the appeals process.
