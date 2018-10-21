Deputies: 6 people shot near Jacksonville Jaguars football game

JACKSONVILLE, FL (WWSB/RNN) - Six people have been shot and three people are in critical condition, according to the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office.
Deputies say this may be a gang-related shooting and the investigation is ongoing.
According to Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office, the suspect might have been in a vehicle described as a gray/silver four door vehicle.
Anyone with information is asked to contact the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office at 904-630-0500 or email JSOCrimeTips@jaxsheriff.org.
Copyright 2018 WWSB via Raycom News Network. All rights reserved.