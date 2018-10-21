Cooler weather lingers into start of work week

ALBANY, GA (WALB) - It’s a beautiful and much cooler day across southwest Georgia. Plenty of sun this Sunday with highs near 70°.
This evening, clear skies with temperatures falling into the the low 50s by midnight. Cold overnight with lows in the low to mid 40s.
The dry and cooler weather continues into the start of the work week. On Monday, we’ll see sunny skies with highs in the mid 70s.
High temperatures will top out in the mid to upper 70s for both Tuesday and Wednesday before we’re back down into the 60s by Thursday.
Better rain chances arrive by Thursday and continue into Friday.
