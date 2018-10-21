Cooler air settles in on Sunday

ALBANY, GA (WALB) - Clearing skies overnight with lows in the low 50s.
It will be 15° to 20° cooler for our Sunday. Highs will only top out in the upper 60s. We’ll see plenty of sun throughout the day and no rain is expected.
The dry and cooler weather continues into the start of the work week.
On Monday, we’ll see sunny skies with highs in the low to mid 70s.
There’s a slight rain chance for Tuesday with highs in the mid 70s.
Better rain chances arrive by Thursday and continue into the first part of the weekend.
Temperatures cool back down to near 70° by Thursday.
