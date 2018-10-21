7 Blazers advance to 8-0 on the season

VALDOSTA, GA (WALB) - The VSU Blazers get the job done and find win number 8 on the season.
The Blazers hosted the North Greenville Crusaders for their 2018 homecoming game.
VSU jumped out to a commanding 23-0 lead at the half and finished the game at 44-21.
Valdosta State’s offense had 472 total yards of offense.
Although the Blazers got the victory, they allowed the Crusaders 396 yards through the air.
The Blazers will have a bye week next week but will face off against West Florida on November 3rd at 5 P.M. in Pensacola, Florida.
