ASU takes care of business at homecoming and rolls to 4-0 in SIAC

ALBANY, GA (WALB) - ASU had to move their homecoming game to Hugh Mills due to hurricane Michael aftermath.
But the fans showed out and packed the house.
The Rams faced off against the Clark Atlanta Panthers in hopes of finding their 4-0 start to the SIAC.
ASU jumped out to a commanding 22-0 halftime score.
In the second half, the Rams managed to keep their end zone clear of any Panthers, as the Rams go on to win 36-3.
ASU finds 5 wins in a row, and a 4-0 SIAC record.
The Rams will face off against Benedict College next Saturday at 2 P.M.
