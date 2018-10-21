ASU host homecoming storm relief block party to celebrate recovery

ALBANY, GA (WALB) -
Tailgaters and Albany State University alumni filled ASU’s campus Saturday as they held several homecoming celebration activities while recovering from Hurricane Michael.
Saturday morning, University staff said nearly 200 people participated in the ASU Day of Service cleaning up debris.
Before the big game, the campus held a Hurricane Relief Block Party featuring MC Lyte.
Campus leaders said this was a way to bring alumni and current students together to celebrate how they are pulling together after parts of the school was damaged.
“It’s a beautiful thing. So although we’ve experienced so much devastation, we have come together and supported each other more than ever. Not only are we unsinkable but we’re also indestructible,” said Dr. Patrice Jackson, Vice-President of Student Affairs at ASU.
The Albany State Rams beat the Clark Atlanta Panthers at Hugh Mills Stadium following the storm relief block party.
