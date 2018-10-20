62-year-old man dies without power to his oxygen machine

ALBANY, GA (WALB) - A Dougherty County man died after being without power for days after Hurricane Michael.
County leaders warn that tragedy could have been prevented.
A 62-year-old man is dead now after losing power to his oxygen machine, but this doesn’t need to happen to anyone else.
If you haven’t seen or heard from your neighbor since the storm, take time tonight to go check on them.
Dougherty County Coroner Michael Fowler urges anyone who needs power for their medical devices should call the Emergency Operations Center immediately.
The Albany Police Department, Fire Department and the Dougherty County Sheriff's Office are making welfare checks.
If you know someone who doesn’t have power, and may not be able to get this message, you are urged to tell them in person.
“If you know some loved one or friend that’s on a machine, go check on them because I don’t want to go to another death like I went to this morning where the person died because they didn’t have the oxygen machine on," said Fowler.
You can still go the Albany Civic Center if you need a shelter with power for any medical devices.
You can reach the EOC at 229-483-6226 or 6227.
