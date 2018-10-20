UGA Tifton set to hold agriculture disaster session

ALBANY, GA (WALB) - The University of Georgia Tifton Campus is set to hold an Agriculture Disaster Assistance Information Session for Producers.
The U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA), Farm Service Agency (FSA), Natural Resources Conservation Service (NRCS), Rural Development (RD) and Risk Managment Agency (RMA) as well as Southwest Georgia Farm Credit, will be on-site to provide updates and information regarding disaster programs that are available to producers affected by Hurricane Michael.
The session is scheduled for Monday, October 22 at 2 p.m. at the UGA Tifton Campus Conference Center on 15 RDC Road.
For more information, contact Department of Agricultural and Applied Economics at UGA Tifton at (229) 386-3512 or the Georgia State FSA Office at (706) 546-2269.
