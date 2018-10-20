Small Business Center opens in Albany

ALBANY, GA (WALB) - FEMA and the Small Business Administration is set to open its Disaster Recovery Center in Albany Saturday but they want Hurricane Michael victims to know they offer help for more than just businesses.
Most Southwest Georgia counties impacted by Hurricane Michael are eligible for help. They offer long-term loans to homeowners and renters, as well as business owners.
“There are so many resources for people at the center. And I would really encourage people who have questions about this process of receiving short interest loans or additional help to talk with FEMA,” said Lovelace Cook, SBA Public Affairs Specialist.
The Disaster Recovery Center will open 8:30 a.m. until 7 p.m. Monday through Friday and will be located at 300 Cason Street.
FEMA and SBA Representatives will be on hand, to answer your questions. The Center will also be open from 1 p.m. to 7 p.m. on Sunday.
Copyright 2018 WALB. All rights reserved.