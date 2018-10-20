Rain likely Saturday afternoon, dry and much cooler Sunday

ALBANY, GA (WALB) - For the rest of your Saturday afternoon, highs in the mid 80s under partly cloudy to mostly cloudy skies. The chance of showers continues into the evening hours. Rain coverage is 40%.
This evening, any rain across the area will move out by mid evening. Otherwise, clearing overnight with lows in the low 50s.
Much cooler air will greet us for Sunday. Highs will only top out in the upper 60s with plenty of sun.
Chilly air welcomes us Monday morning as lows dip down into the mid 40s.
The dry and cooler weather continues into the start of the work week. On Monday, we’ll see sunny skies with highs in the low to mid 70s.
The mainly dry conditions continue into Tuesday and Wednesday as temperatures warm into the mid to upper 70s.
Higher rain chances return for Thursday and continue into Saturday with highs near 70°.
Copyright 2018 WALB. All rights reserved.