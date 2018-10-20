Flint RiverQuarium re-opens Saturday after a week without power

ALBANY, GA (WALB) - After nearly a week without power, the Flint Riverquarium re-opens Saturday morning.
The RiverQuarium had to run their emergency generators 24 hours for a week to keep the life support systems for the animals running.
The generators burned 300 gallons of diesel fuel a day.
The RiverQuarium footed the entire bill for this. Officials with the RiverQuarium said it was something they just had to do.
“It was certainly a challenge. It was certainly unexpected and unbudgeted expenses to put 300 gallons of diesel fuel in a generator daily. Add to that the fact we had our doors closed for a week,” said Vicki Churchman with the RiverQuarium.
They are set to open Saturday morning for normal hours.
Tricks or Treats at the RiverQuarium is set for Friday, October 26, from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. will continue as planned.
