Enthusiasts re-enact bloody 19th-century Battle of Leipzig

Troops fight during the reconstruction of the Battle of the Nations at the 205th anniversary near Leipzig, Germany, Saturday, Oct. 20, 2018. The Battle of Leipzig or Battle of the Nations, on 16–19 October 1813, was fought by the coalition armies of Russia, Prussia, Austria and Sweden against the French army of Napoleon. The battle decided that Napoleon had to retreat to France, the beginning of his downfall. (AP Photo/Jens Meyer) (Jens Meyer)