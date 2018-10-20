Dougherty Co. holds town hall for hurricane assistance

ALBANY, GA (WALB) - South Georgians had a chance to speak directly to FEMA officials and local government leaders about the recovery efforts from Hurricane Michael.
Residents asked questions about how to get federal assistance and how they can register with FEMA.
The Salvation Army partnered with Dougherty County to provide hot meals for hungry people.
Officials said they just want to be here for the community.
“Engage the public and just provide any helpful information that we can provide as citizens begin to recover from this tough time that we have gone through,” said Fire Chief Cedric Scott.
This was the first of three town hall meetings.
The next town hall will be Monday at 7 p.m. at Westover High.
