Disaster Recovery Center opens for hurricane survivors

ALBANY, GA (WALB) -
Hurricane Michael left financial troubles for many residents in the county.
FEMA and the state partnered to open up a center aimed to help folks with just that.
The Disaster Recovery Center opened its doors in Dougherty County this morning.
The center is located at the Isabella school at 300 Cason street.
Survivors of Hurricane Michael applied for disaster assistance and got answers to their recovery questions.
“We’ve also got crisis councilors on hand and their job is to help people who are having a tough time coming to grips with the damage and the destruction they’ve seen and had to deal with,” said Manuel Broussard, the Assistant External Affairs Officer with FEMA.
Albany Mayor Dorothy Hubbard also made a stop to the center.
“This group here, where I’m standing here today, they are here for the duration ,they say they are here for as long as we need them so we have to show them that we need them by coming out and getting the information,” said Hubbard.
You can find the quickest way to apply for federal assistance here.
Survivors can apply by phone at (800)-621-3362 or (800)-462-7585
The Disaster Recovery Centers are also open in Early, Miller, and Seminole Counties.
The Dougherty County center will be open Monday through Saturday from 8 a.m. to 7 p.m., and Sunday from 1 p.m. to 7 p.m.
