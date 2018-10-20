DCSS ready to start school on Monday

ALBANY, GA (WALB) - It’s been over a week since Hurricane Michael swept through the Albany area and Dougherty County School System is happy that Michael didn’t cause any major damages to their schools.
Superintendent Kenneth Dyer says not having power was the main reason for not having school.
“We had all our schools without power immediately after the storm. Little bit by little bit they did start coming back on. On Thursday, our last school International Studies received power, so now we are ready to begin school," says Dyer.
Dyer says that he is aware that some students may still not have power come Monday and that next week will be a relaxed school week for students.
“Those physical needs like maybe not having food, or school uniforms. We are going to relax our dress code. If you lost clothing in the storm or you have displaced them in your home. Still send your kids to school even if they are not in uniform. Let the teacher know and we will certainly make accommodations for the students on that," says Dyer.
Dyer wants parents to know that they will have counselors and support staff ready for students who have really struggled after Hurricane Michael.
“We have our counselors and our students support staff available for any student who has difficulty coping with this. Just let the teacher know and they will get them with the student support staff. We will be more than happy to have our professionals work with them to get through this," says Dyer.
Copyright 2018 WALB. All rights reserved.