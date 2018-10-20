County urges residents to properly dispose of debris

ALBANY, GA (WALB) - Crews in Dougherty County are continuously out picking up debris set out on curb sides but county leaders are asking you to help in this process.
County officials have released this resident guide to storm debris removal.
It lists how to separate, place and dispose of all of the fallen trees and limbs that may be filling your yards after Hurricane Michael.
You need to separate your storm debris into different piles for tree debris or vegetation, household furniture, construction debris and appliances.
Also, make sure the piles are manageable sizes for crews to pick up.
Something very important: don’t place debris in roadways or streets.
“Series, our contractor, is already making pickup rounds. They will be here on the ground for quite a while picking up debris, so don’t feel like it all has to be done this week,” said Dougherty County Commissioner Russell Gray.
Don't put leaves or yard debris in garbage bags.
And officials also want contractors to know that you must get rid of any construction and demolition debris.
Anyone working with the City, County, State or Federal government will have identification on them.
If you see anything concerning or if there’s anyone there without id’s, call 311 to report them.
Also from health officials, make sure you’re up to date on your tetanus vaccine before you go out to clean up storm debris.
If you haven't already gotten a vaccination, you can get one at any of the health departments.
Health officials say it's important because you don't know what the storm may have blown into your yard or what's under the debris.
“We want you to participate in the recovery effort in the clean-up process, but please make sure you’re safe in doing so. And if you have any questions about that, please call the Dougherty County Health Department,” said Vamella Lovett, the County Nurse Manager.
The health department is also going out into the community giving tetanus shots to the crews and linemen working to restore power.
If you have a group going to do clean-ups, contact your county health department and they can meet you out in the area to do the shots there.
And there are many working in their neighbors' yards trying to help after Michael.
Many are on day nine without power, but that's not stopping the community from rallying together to clean up storm debris.
One church spent everyday since Hurricane Michael going from house to house picking up fallen limbs, and cutting down damaged trees.
Volunteers working with the Forrester Community Church said they want to bring the community home by showing them the good during this time of recovery.
“It’s very uplifting, it’s very encouraging you know when something like this happens, it’s very easy to get discouraged and to get down, so things like that, seeing people run to people’s aid to help, is one of the things that can help lift spirits a little bit,” said Jay Barcus, the lead pastor at the Forrester Community Church.
The church plans to have about 20 to 30 volunteers out cleaning up yards tomorrow, as well.
They are working through their congregation right now, but are helping anyone out there who needs it, as well.
