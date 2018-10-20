Camilla Power fully restored after Hurricane Michael

CAMILLA, GA (WALB) - City of Camilla leaders said they have been working hard to restore power to customers and residents.
Steve Sykes, the interim City manager said they have fully restored power for city of Camilla power residents.
Sykes said as of an hour ago, all City of Camilla customers should have their power fully restored.
Officials said a week ago the City of Camilla had 2,500 residents who were without power, but they immediately restored 75 percent after the initial outages.
City leaders said they relieved 40 electrical contractors on Tuesday after completing the bulk of repairs, but since then, power at some homes were knock out because of limbs that continued to fall after the storm.
“Most of those were weatherhead damages, where the weatherhead was pulled off of the house and that has to be replaced and then we can turn power back on. But for the most part all of the City of Camilla residents now have power that don’t need a contractor,” said Steve Sykes, Interim City Manager for the City of Camilla.
Sykes said next they will help administer federal emergency management assistance to those in need.
Camilla City officials said they met with FEMA representatives Friday to start the process of being able to individuals recover after the storm.
