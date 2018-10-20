ASU holds pep rally before big game on Saturday

ALBANY, GA (WALB) - Hoards of Albany State Alumni are back in town this weekend for the annual homecoming game.
Today, the school held a pep rally to get kick off the weekend.
Due to Hurricane Michael, many of the activities ASU planned had to be alternated but students and education leaders made it clear today that no storm is going to dampen their spirits.
“Being the band and being here this morning, and continuing to be the filler of school pride, school spirit, and to step in and show our love and support to our University should and continue to, is an outstanding feeling," says Student Vincent McPherson.
McPherson says seeing all the alumni at the pep rally got all the students excited.
