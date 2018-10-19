ZAXBY’S raises funds for hurricane victims

ALBANY, GA (WALB) - South Georgia Zaxby’s teamed up with the American Red Cross disaster relief efforts Thursday night to help the victims of Hurricane Michael.
10 percent of sales in the South Georgia Zaxbys was donated to the American Red Cross disaster relief efforts.
Four Zaxby’s restaurants located in Fitzgerald, Ashburn, Cordele, and Douglas participated.
Officials said supporting the community lines up with the mission of Zaxby’s.
“We just really want to get involved and figure out how we can give back to the community,” said Erin Todd, Senior Branch Manager for Zaxbys.
Zaxby’s raised $135,000 through similar fundraiser efforts for hurricane disaster relief after Hurricane Florence.
