Worth County delivers food to elderly, disabled

WORTH CO., GA (WALB) - Many folks headed over to the Ag pavilion in Worth County for hot plates, MRE’s, and water.
Piles of hot plates were not just ready to be picked up, but were ready to be taken out into the county for those who couldn’t make it here.
Several county offices helped with this effort, and those who received it said they couldn't appreciate it more.
“It makes me feel good. We’ve got a lot of good people, there are still a lot of good people in this world,” said Richard Hamilton.
Hamilton is one of the many people in Worth County who had food delivered to him today.
“Well, you can never have too much groceries and it’s really good to have hot food,” he said.
He said this after Hurricane Michael ripped through his neighborhood, leaving him without food.
“Just major damage, this place is full of mobiles home,” explained Hamilton.
Though the county has come a long way since last week, Worth County Sheriff Donald Whitaker said it’s not quite over.
"We still have a lot of residents during this time during the storm they were out of work they lost everything in the fridge and the freezer but we are here and we still have plenty of food."
For several days now, Worth County officials and volunteers gathered at the Ag Pavilion to serve hot meals and water. They also took it out to folks like Hamilton.
“Especially the elderly or handicap. We want to make sure everybody get’s fed. Please contact us either a deputy or volunteer will bring it out,” said Whitaker.
Hamilton said he couldn’t be more pleased with their efforts.
“We’ve all been lucky and blessed and we really appreciate everybody,” said Hamilton.
the Sheriff wants to remind folks that you can contact the sheriff’s office with a number, address, and amount of plates you need and a deputy or volunteer will bring them to you.
He also said this could not have been done without the help of volunteers and officials in the county.
