GHSA, GISA and GICAA high school football finals and highlights from week 10

Week 10: Friday night football schedule and scores
By Theo Dorsey | October 19, 2018 at 1:16 PM EST - Updated October 19 at 1:26 PM

(WALB) - Teams are playing the most important games of the regular season as now all area teams are in region play, competing for playoff spots. Hurricane Michael impacted many of the schedules, here are the games that survived for week 10.

Game of the Week:

  • Valdosta @ Lee County

GHSA:

  • Camden  County @ Colquitt County  
  • Tift  County @ Lowndes  
  • Houston  County @ Coffee  
  • Bainbridge  @ Warner Robins  
  • Thomas  Co. Central @ Harris County  
  • Americus  Sumter @ Cairo  
  • FINAL: Westover defeats Dougherty via forfeit
  • Cook @  Monroe  
  • Crisp  County @ Worth County  
  • Thomasville  @ Berrien  
  • Early  County @ Fitzgerald  
  • Stewart  County @ Baconton  
  • Calhoun  County @ Pelham  
  • CANCELED:  Miller County @ Sneads, FL  
  • Mitchell  County @ Terrell County  
  • FINAL (THU): Seminole  County 71, Randolph Clay 8  
  • Lanier County @ Clinch County  
  • Irwin County @ Wilcox County  
  • Turner County @ Atkinson County  

GISA:

  • Tiftarea @ Brookwood  
  • Crisp @  Windsor  
  • Deerfield  Windsor @ Southland  
  • Valwood  @ Loganville  
  • Westwood  @ Flint River  

GICAA:

  • Sherwood  @ Covenant  
  • St.  Johns CD @ Georgia Christian  

