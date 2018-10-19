Week 10: Friday night football schedule and scores

(WALB) - Teams are playing the most important games of the regular season as now all area teams are in region play, competing for playoff spots. Hurricane Michael impacted many of the schedules, here are the games that survived for week 10.
Game of the Week:
- Valdosta @ Lee County
GHSA:
- Camden County @ Colquitt County
- Tift County @ Lowndes
- Houston County @ Coffee
- Bainbridge @ Warner Robins
- Thomas Co. Central @ Harris County
- Americus Sumter @ Cairo
- FINAL: Westover defeats Dougherty via forfeit
- Cook @ Monroe
- Crisp County @ Worth County
- Thomasville @ Berrien
- Early County @ Fitzgerald
- Stewart County @ Baconton
- Calhoun County @ Pelham
- CANCELED: Miller County @ Sneads, FL
- Mitchell County @ Terrell County
- FINAL (THU): Seminole County 71, Randolph Clay 8
- Lanier County @ Clinch County
- Irwin County @ Wilcox County
- Turner County @ Atkinson County
GISA:
- Tiftarea @ Brookwood
- Crisp @ Windsor
- Deerfield Windsor @ Southland
- Valwood @ Loganville
- Westwood @ Flint River
GICAA:
- Sherwood @ Covenant
- St. Johns CD @ Georgia Christian
