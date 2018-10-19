Venezuela's prosecutor rejects calls for independent probe

Venezuela's Chief Prosecutor Tarek William Saab speaks during a interview with the Associated Press at his office in Caracas, Venezuela, Thursday, Oct. 18, 2018. Saab said he is investigating the police officers who failed to keep safe an opposition politician who plunged from the 10th-floor of a high-security building even as he rejects calls for an independent probe into what authorities contend was a suicide. (AP Photo/Ariana Cubillos) (Ariana Cubillos)