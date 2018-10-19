Teachers help families with food while out of school for Hurricane Michael

PELHAM, GA (WALB) - Nearly 300 families in Pelham were fed all week while students were out of school and power.
Teachers at Pelham Elementary School went back to work on Wednesday, and within 10 minutes they thought of the idea to feed children in need.
Staff divided into five teams and went to 10 different inner city neighborhoods to deliver sack lunches.
The school’s principal said nearly 22 teachers were without power, but they wanted to help other students during storm recovery.
“They knew how hard it was for them struggling still having no power...that they knew that a lot of our kids might be struggling because many of those children depend on our school for breakfast and lunch each day and it been days since we been at school,” Becky Davis, Principal at Pelham Elementary School.
Davis said they will continue to give out meals and help families wash clothes until power is restored.
