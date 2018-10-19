The sun sets on final day of the Sunbelt Ag Expo

MOULTRIE, GA (WALB) - With 1,200 exhibits at the annual Sunbelt Agriculture Exposition, each company does its best to stand out from the rest.
John Deere is one of the largest exhibitors at the expo. Each year the company tries to make it unique, to stand out from all of the others. This year’s set-up was like a home, complete with the white picket fence, house and barn.
Carlton Self, the South Georgia and North Florida Territory Sales Manager said they know this event attracts thousands of families, so they wanted to design a space where kids could enjoy themselves and give the parents a break.
Self said they’ve been a part of all 41 Expo shows. This year they wanted to show off their equipment in a more functional setting.
“We wanted to have a lot that’s a little bit more than just jammed full of equipment. We want to raise our brand awareness, we want to show some of our parts, some of our accessories, some of the implements that we offer. And, we want to give our customers an idea of what the machines can do,” said Self.
John Deere had demonstration sites set up all around the lot so people could see the equipment. And Self was thrilled to say it was a big success.
With over 300 seminars and demonstrations scattered across the 600-acre farm and 1,200 exhibitors spread out on a 100-acre lot, there definitely wasn’t a shortage of things to learn.
Chip Blalock, the executive director for the Sunbelt Ag Expo, said that despite Hurricane Michael, they still had great crowds this week.
“We still had great educational programming going on this week. Farmers can come in and see exactly what technology is out there that they can bring back to their operations," said Blalock.
Blalock said now that the expo has wrapped-up, they’ll go back to helping one another recover from the damage of Michael.
However, Blalock said this was a great way to take a break from the destruction and honor our farmers.
