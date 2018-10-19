Students at Sherwood Christian Academy serve Damascus

ALBANY, GA (WALB) - Students at Sherwood Christian Academy traveled to Damascus Thursday where they helped with cleanup efforts after Hurricane Michael hit South Georgia.
“As part of the body of Christ, that’s one of the things that we’ve been called to do so we give the kids a chance to go out and serve their community," said Jermey Davidson, Campus Pastor.
30 seniors headed down to Damascus to lend a hand to SouthWest Georgia Academy.
“They were hit pretty hard by the storm,” said Davidson.
The seniors spent nearly three hours hard at work.
“A lot of racking, cutting, carrying debris away for them," said Davidson.
Helping out was like second nature to senior Cameron Rambo.
“I love serving people, that’s one of my spiritual gifts is being a servant. I love helping out people, if someone tells me to do something I’ll go do it," said Rambo.
Rambo says he is thankful for the experience and would do it again, in a heartbeat.
“Love your neighbor as thy self, and the golden rule of society is treat others the way you want to be treated," said Rambo.
Because if the roles were reversed, he would want someone to help out his school.
“People are willing to come and help and people that are willing to go and help, it really makes an impact,” said Rambo.
“It’s always a joy for me to watch them. Today I told them when we got back that I was extremely proud of not just the work they did but how they did it. They had a smile on their face and there was joy,” said Davidson.
The Junior class will be headed to Camilla Friday where they will serve that community.
