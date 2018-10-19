Stewart Co. chase leads to officer-involved shooting in Dawson

DAWSON, GA (WALB) - One person may have been shot and three people are in custody after a chase that started in Stewart County and ended in Dawson, according to the Terrell County Sheriff John Bowens.
The Georgia Bureau of Investigation has confirmed that there was an officer-involved shooting.
Just before 11 p.m., The GBI tweeted that the incident involved Richland Police Department officers and that no officers were injured. But the GBI is still working to get more information on the incident.
Bowens said law enforcement had a road check set up in Stewart County. After stopping a vehicle, the driver took off.
According to Bowens, the chase went all the way to the area near Main Street in Dawson.
Bowens said that three people are in custody and one person may have been shot.
At this time, no officials have confirmed that anyone has been injured by a gunshot.
WALB’s Whitney Shelton is headed to the scene. We will continue to update this story as information comes in.
Copyright 2018 WALB. All rights reserved.