Shellman receives food truck

SHELLMAN, GA (WALB) - Randolph County is still trying to recover after Hurricane Michael.
One town in Randolph County says they are so excited a food truck came today for their residents.
Volunteers and deputies with the Randolph County Sheriff’s Office bagged up the supplies and delivered them to home on foot.
Mayor Paul Langford says his community is still in need and seeing people donate and help brings hope for the community.
“We got donations coming in behind me right now. We have estimated that we have served four thousand meals during this and many of them house to house," says Langford."
Langford says Shellman is a strong community, and he’s confident they will get through this difficult time.
Copyright 2018 WALB. All rights reserved.