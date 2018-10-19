Sex investigation at Ft. Valley leads to multiple warrants

ALBANY, GA (WALB) - Several warrants were released Friday after a probe of sexual activity for money in Middle Georgia, according to District Attorney David Cooke of the Macon Circuit.
Several men are charged with pandering and solicitation of sodomy stemming from conduct alleged to have occurred in 2017 and 2018.
They include: Arthur James Nance Jr., 46, of Cordele, Ernest Harvey, 47; Kenneth Howard, 56; Ryan Jenkins, 35; Charles Jones, 57, of Fort Valley; and Devontae Little, 26, of Warner Robins.
Former Ft. Valley State employee, Alecia Jeanetta Johnson, 48, of Fort Valley, is charged with six counts of pimping on allegations she arranged to provide a prostitute.
The D. A. said that the defendants were advised of the charges against them this morning and was given the opportunity to turn themselves in to law enforcement.
