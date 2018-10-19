Seasonable Saturday, much cooler Sunday

ALBANY, GA (WALB) - The dry and seasonable weather continues for our Friday afternoon. Highs will reach the low 80s under partly cloudy skies.
This evening, dry and comfortable with temperatures sliding through the 70s. Overnight, lows in the mid 60s under partly cloudy skies.
A few showers are possible by Saturday afternoon as another cold front pushes through the area. Ahead of it, temperatures will warm into the mid 80s under partly cloudy skies. Rain coverage is 30 percent.
Much cooler and drier weather takes hold to end the weekend. Sunday, temperatures will only top out near 70 degrees with plenty of sun.
Copyright 2018 WALB. All rights reserved.