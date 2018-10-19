Salvation Army gets donation from iHeartRadio

ALBANY, GA (WALB) - The Salvation Army received a huge donation today from iHeartRadio. in
Atlanta.
Two fully loaded semi trucks, a fleet of radio station vehicles and an extra UHaul truck packed full of relief supplies were dropped off at the Salvation Army in Albany.
Officials said they will be distributing the items at the Belks store on Dawson store starting Saturday 9 a.m. - 12 p.m.
“Whatever is in that truck, we are ready to give out to the community to distribute not just in Doughery County, we serve 8 counties here so we will serve all 8 as much as we can,” said Rebecca Sullivan.
They will hand out supplies to the first 500 people.
