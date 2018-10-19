Round 2: South Georgia high school softball results

Not many area teams are standing following an unforgiving 2nd round in GHSA softball

Evans defeats Lee County in game 3
By Theo Dorsey | October 18, 2018 at 9:06 PM EST - Updated October 18 at 9:38 PM

(WALB) - Plenty was on the line in Round 2 as the winners advanced to the GHSA fast pitch softball state tournament. Here’s how the area teams did in the state playoffs.

7A

Newnan @ Lowndes Friday doubleheader at 5 p.m.

6A

FINAL: Heritage defeated Coffee in three games (0-1, 5-2, 9-0)

FINAL: Evans defeated Lee County in three games (3-5, 3-1, 12-0)

5A

FINAL: Thomas Co. Central swept Ware County (2-1, 11-3)

Statesboro @ Bainbridge

4A

Cairo @ West Laurens

3A

FINAL: Cook defeated Pierce County in three games (10-6, 1-14, 5-1)

FINAL: Crisp County swept Brantley County (7-3, 5-3)

FINAL: Worth County swept Long County (10-1, 13-1)

2A

FINAL: Vidalia swept Fitzgerald (9-1, 23-2)

FINAL: Dodge County swept Brooks County (2-1, 9-1)

FINAL: Jeff Davis swept Berrien (10-3, 6-1)

A-Public

Washington-Wilkes @ Seminole County

FINAL: Schley County swept Hawkinsville (11-5, 14-4)

Winning teams advance to the state tournament to be played in Columbus October 25-27th in the Columbus Softball Complex. The eight-team tournament in each classification will decide the state champions.

