Round 2: South Georgia high school softball results

(WALB) - Plenty was on the line in Round 2 as the winners advanced to the GHSA fast pitch softball state tournament. Here’s how the area teams did in the state playoffs.
7A
Newnan @ Lowndes Friday doubleheader at 5 p.m.
6A
FINAL: Heritage defeated Coffee in three games (0-1, 5-2, 9-0)
FINAL: Evans defeated Lee County in three games (3-5, 3-1, 12-0)
5A
FINAL: Thomas Co. Central swept Ware County (2-1, 11-3)
Statesboro @ Bainbridge
4A
Cairo @ West Laurens
3A
FINAL: Cook defeated Pierce County in three games (10-6, 1-14, 5-1)
FINAL: Crisp County swept Brantley County (7-3, 5-3)
FINAL: Worth County swept Long County (10-1, 13-1)
2A
FINAL: Vidalia swept Fitzgerald (9-1, 23-2)
FINAL: Dodge County swept Brooks County (2-1, 9-1)
FINAL: Jeff Davis swept Berrien (10-3, 6-1)
A-Public
Washington-Wilkes @ Seminole County
FINAL: Schley County swept Hawkinsville (11-5, 14-4)
Winning teams advance to the state tournament to be played in Columbus October 25-27th in the Columbus Softball Complex. The eight-team tournament in each classification will decide the state champions.
