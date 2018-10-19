Residents and officials provide resources for Baker County

NEWTON, GA (WALB) - Baker County officials said they’ve been working hard to pull in as many resources possible to help storm victims as fast as possible.
Although it’s been over a week since Hurricane Michael ripped through much of Southwest Georgia, the Baker County EMA Director said 80 percent of Baker County is still without power.
“It’s been very hard, very sad, very emotional,” said Daryel Evans, victim.
Baker County officials said for days nearly 100 percent of Baker County residents have been without power or water, causing many outside organizations to come into their area to assist.
“I’m just very proud to be able to help anybody in need,” said Evans.
Agencies like the Red Cross have been giving out hot meals every day.
“We’re pulling volunteers within our local area, that’s actually taken the meals from one location to another, so we can have it all over the County,” said Sherry Bailey, Director of the Baker County Emergency Management.
Daryel Evans has been volunteering with the Salvation Army cleaning up storm debris in Baker County.
Evans, is a storm victim himself, still taking shelter at the Albany Civic Center.
“I haven’t seen all of my family members at this time. And I’m kind of concerned about them,” said Evans.
Although he's struggling, he along with others are providing assistance as everyone is weathering the aftermath of the storm.
“So many counties that have been affected with this disaster, that we have a good system worked out through GEMA that provides us with different resources with all the different agencies coming together,” said Bailey.
Next week the county will help residents fill out FEMA applications to receive more help. As for Evans, he’s just glad to help and be alive.
“Through the grace of God, I’m holding on and doing what my mom taught me to do in situations like this,” said Evans.
Baker County officials said they’ve been working with the Red Cross and the Salvation Army for the past week and next week, they will continue to work with other organizations to help victims.
