Relief effort for Florida begins in Southwest GA

MOULTRIE, GA (WALB) - The road to recovery after Hurricane Michael will be a long one for many areas across Southwest Georgia, but it won’t be done alone.
A local business in Moultrie started a relief effort in the wake of Hurricane Michael, gathering supplies for storm victims along Florida’s panhandle who lost everything in the storm.
Right now they need help to fill a trailer and they hope to send it down to Mexico Beach by Friday.
“A lot of people lost not only their homes but also their way to make a living and the places they work at," said Robert Hutson, the general manager of Robert Hutson Ford & Dodge.
Hutson started the donation drive as a way to help the people that are now facing many unknowns.
“People don’t have any way to keep things cold or get a warm meal, so a lot of people are volunteering their time and efforts to help get them a hot meal," explained Hutson.
The group already sent two truck loads of ice and warm meals to the Florida Panhandle. But Hutson said they aren’t trying to diminish the efforts for Southwest Georgia.
“We don’t want to take away from anyone in Southwest Georgia that needs help. We’re willing to help collect things and distribute things to them as well," Hutson explained.
Hutson said we’re only in the initial stages of recovery. He warned that many local farmers lost their way to make a living, and the impact of that will be felt for months to come.
“The impact to the [agriculture] community is going to trickle down to every business, and every family in every way," said Hutson.
Hutson said they will continue to take donations and distribute supplies for as long as they need to.
You can help by dropping off items at the Ford and Dodge dealership just off of Highway 133. It is open from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday and from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Saturday.
