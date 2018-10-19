Pelham City School buildings partially damaged during Hurricane Michael

PELHAM, GA (WALB) - Pelham City School leaders said Hurricane Michael left many damages to their facilities, forcing them to act quickly to get kids back in school.
They tell us it was safe for students to get back in the classroom and the need for them to return far exceeded the damages.
School officials said insurance adjusters are on the grounds now assessing the damages, and that’s because immediately after the storm hit, they called their insurance company to get things back up and running.
“We received damage at all four of our sites, the central office, the elementary school, the middle school, and the high school,” said Laron Smith, Assistant Superintendent at Pelham City Schools.
Pelham City School officials said damages are mostly due to straight line winds that ripped through the properties.
“We had a lot of wind damage to our roofs, especially the auditorium here at the central office and the high school gym,” said Smith.
Those two areas were damaged the most. The siding on the high school gymnasium was removed and the floor had linkages. Officials said the elementary school also endured damages.
“We had a bunch of trees down at the elementary school. Around 10 trees were down and only two created any type of property damage,” said Smith.
Officials said it was nothing to keep kids from going to school.
“I prefer them to be back in school because then they won’t be getting in any trouble,” said Yolanda Brooks, parent.
“A lot of our kids were without water and power and at the school as of Saturday, we had water and power at all of our schools,” said Smith.
You can still see some damage across the district, but school officials say they will take care of it immediately. For now, it was more important to provide a safe place for kids to eat and learn.
“With electricity being down and everything, some of the parents probably weren’t able to provide for the kids. With the school being opened it will support the kids in getting the nutrition they need,” said Brooks.
Assistant Superintendent Laron Smith said they will find out what those adjusters say and as soon as those adjusters give them those estimates, they will find out how much the damage did.
