New FEMA Disaster Recovery Centers open

ALBANY, GA (WALB) - Disaster Recovery Centers are opening Saturday, Oct. 20, in Dougherty, Early, Miller, and Seminole counties, to help residents through the assistance process after damage and losses suffered during Hurricane Michael.
Representatives from the State of Georgia, the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) and the U.S. Small Business Administration (SBA) are at the center to answer questions about disaster assistance and low-interest disaster loans for homeowners, renters and businesses. They can also help survivors apply for federal disaster assistance.
The following locations will be serving as Disaster Recovery Centers:
Dougherty County
Dougherty County Schools Technology Office, 300 Cason St., Albany, GA 31705
Hours of operation at the center are:
Mon – Sat.: 8 a.m. to 7 p.m. , and Sunday: 1 p.m. to 7 p.m.
Early County
Early County Alternative School, 544 Howell St., Blakely, GA 39823
Miller County
First Baptist Church, 351 East Pine St., Colquitt, GA 39837
Seminole County
Spring Creek Baptist Church, 2635 Hwy. 253, Donalsonville, GA 39845
Hours of operation at the centers are:
Mon – Sat.: 8 a.m. to 7 p.m. , and Sunday: 1 p.m. to 7 p.m.
It is not necessary to visit a center to register for and receive federal disaster assistance. To be eligible for federal aid under FEMA’s Individual Assistance Program, damage must have occurred because of Hurricane Michael on October 8, 2018 and continuing.
If possible, survivors should register with FEMA before visiting a recovery center. Residents in Baker, Crisp, Decatur, Dougherty, Early, Grady, Lee, Miller, Mitchell, Seminole, Terrell, Thomas and Worth counties, can register for assistance by the following methods:
- The quickest way to apply for federal assistance is online at www.DisasterAssistance.gov .
- Survivors may also apply by phone at 800-621-3362 or 800-462-7585 (TTY).
- The toll-free numbers are open from 7 a.m. to 11 p.m. ET, seven days a week.
