Mediacom offers free Wi-Fi sites

ALBANY, GA (WALB) - Mediacom is offering free public Wi-Fi spots adjacent to its local offices in several South Georgia cities.
All locations are accessible in areas adjacent to Mediacom offices, making it convenient for people to connect their devices while remaining in their vehicles.
The free, 24-hour service is especially helpful to contractors and people working to restore services and clear storm debris, as well as residents without commercial power.
Access is not limited to Mediacom customers. Any person in the area can connect using a smartphone, tablet or laptop.
To connect, users select the wireless network named “Free Mediacom.” The Mediacom sites activated as temporary hot spots are at the following addresses:
Albany: 1104 N. Westover Blvd and 100 W. Oglethorpe Blvd (Albany Civic Center)
Americus: 302 Tripp St
Cordele: 401 Pecan Street, Suite G
Fitzgerald: 708 S Grant, Bldg. 5
McRae: 80 Parsonage Street
