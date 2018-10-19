MCLB helping after Hurricane Michael

ALBANY, GA (WALB) - The Marine Corps Logistics Base has crews out across the city of Albany helping with cleanup efforts following Hurricane Michael.
They were out picking up storm debris all across the city this week.
Base leaders say you can never really know what the aftermath of a storm will be, but that MCLB is here to help.
“My message to the community is to stay resilient. This is a resilient community. The good life city is full of good life people and who are full of resilience, so keep up the good work and the Marines are here for you," says Commander Alphonso Trimble.
Trimple also asks everyone to be patient while first responders work to clean up debris and restore power.
