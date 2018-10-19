40K get help at Dougherty Co. ‘POD’

ALBANY, GA (WALB) - Albany’s Point of Distribution (POD) located at 2424 Sylvester Road has served an estimated 40,000 people since it opened Saturday, October 13, 2018, according to a release by the county commission Friday morning. The commission said this tremendous response is a conservative estimate, as the National Guard and emergency responders continue to provide bottled water, ice, and Meals-Ready-to-Eat (MREs).
People can drive up in their cars and receive the goods they need. There will be a Point of Distribution in Dougherty County this weekend.
“We are currently determining how we can best continue to provide citizens with these important supplies this weekend,” said Jenna Chang, the Deputy Director of DoCo Emergency Management Agency. “For now, the POD on Sylvester Road is working well and is open from 10 a.m. until 6 p.m. today. We are strongly encouraging anyone with elderly and shut-in friends and neighbors to come to the POD and pick up supplies for them. People can get supplies for their neighborhoods and distribute them as necessary. This is an easy way to help your neighbor, and help our community as we continue our disaster response.”
There will be Town Hall meetings in Dougherty County Friday night and this weekend.
This is an opportunity for the public to ask questions directly to community leaders and first responders. The following times and locations are confirmed:
Friday, October 19, 2018 at 7:00 p.m.
Westover High School
2600 Partridge Dr.
Albany, GA 31707
Saturday, October 20, 2018 at 2:00 p.m.
Radium Middle School
2600 Radium Springs Rd.
Albany, GA 31705
Saturday, October 20, 2018 at 7:00 p.m.
Dougherty County High School
1800 Pearce Ave.
Albany, GA 31705
FEMA is now offering disaster assistance for citizens in the affected areas. You can reach FEMA by calling 800-621-3362, online at disasterassistance.gov or in person at one of the Disaster Recovery Centers operating in the region.
A FEMA team is stationed at the Albany Civic Center, meeting directly with residents effected by Hurricane Michael. They are open
during business hours from 9 a.m. until 5 p.m. daily. The Dougherty County School District confirms that the Monroe/Cook football game will be
played as scheduled tonight at 7 p.m. at Hugh Mill Stadium. There is free admission to the public as a community service and preferred seating will be given to all lineworkers and first responders with identification.
Also happening:
• District 3 County Commissioner Clinton Johnson will be feeding residents lunch at the MLK Walking Park, located across from the Hank Vinson Meat House south of Wells Ave. at 1 p.m.
• The county’s State of Emergency has been extended until October 26, 2018, as emergency crews continue to offer aid, clear roadways, remove storm debris and rebuild infrastructure. The extension also allows the community to have access to greater emergency resources, extends the amount of working hours for first responders and allows local governments to continue requesting necessary resources from the State of Georgia and from the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA).
• The Red Cross will be using five Emergency Response Vehicle (ERV) to deliver 5000 Meals- Ready-to-Eat (MREs) to the areas of West Highland, Radium, and other parts of east Albany. They will attempt to go neighborhood by neighborhood to distribute MREs. Please contact the Red Cross for more information.
• A Point of Distribution (POD) is open from 10 a.m. until 6 p.m. Friday, October 19 at 2424 Sylvester Road. Commodities provided include bottled water, ice, and MREs. People may return to the POD for more supplies as needed. Those wishing to distribute the commodities to their neighborhood are encouraged to do so.
• All volunteers must register with the Community Organizations Active in Disaster (COAD) at 925 Pine Ave and receive a bright pink tag/placard for their windshields that designates them as legitimate volunteers.
• All contractors must register with the Business License office at 240 Pine Ave. and receive a bright yellow tag/placard for their windshields.
• If volunteers/contractors are unable to produce this documentation, residents need to call the EOC or law enforcement. The safety of our residents is of utmost importance.
• The Dougherty County School District is closed the week of October 15-19, 2018. The District will announce more information on a possible restart for the following week at a later date. Please visit the school district website at www.docoschools.org for the latest district updates.
• There will be no County Commission meeting on Monday, October 22, 2018. The next scheduled meeting will be on Monday, October 29, 2018 at 10 a.m. in Room 120 of the Albany-Dougherty Government Center.
