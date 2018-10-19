40K get help at Dougherty Co. ‘POD’

“We are currently determining how we can best continue to provide citizens with these important supplies this weekend,” said Jenna Chang, the Deputy Director of DoCo Emergency Management Agency. “For now, the POD on Sylvester Road is working well and is open from 10 a.m. until 6 p.m. today. We are strongly encouraging anyone with elderly and shut-in friends and neighbors to come to the POD and pick up supplies for them. People can get supplies for their neighborhoods and distribute them as necessary. This is an easy way to help your neighbor, and help our community as we continue our disaster response.”