Game of the Week:(10/19/18) Lee County looks to break curse against Valdosta

LEESBURG, GA (WALB) - The return of Friday night football, for many teams, is back in it's normal setting.
As always... we choose one game for our WALB Game of the Week and seeing as it’s the region leaders against the reining region champs we had to make Lee County vs Valdosta the WALB Game of the Week.
The Lee County Trojans still remain undefeated and in charge this season.
But the Valdosta Wildcats have began to find their rhythm for this 2018 season and now find themselves with a 2-0 record in the region.
Now this match-up is building itself into a good one.
As many people may remember last season the Trojans won the state title but their only lost last year was to the Wildcats.
In the 8 meetings these two have had.. the Trojans haven't found a way to pull out a victory.
But this year the Trojans have a little steam heading into this match-up.
The Trojans have a locked down defense behind them.
Lee County's defense has only averaged 3 points a game against them.
So that defense is going to have to play a big part in tonight’s game.
“Valdosta’s a strong team," said Lee County head football coach Dean Fabrizio. "They are very well coached. and we are going to have to refocus ourselves. That’s the biggest thing and be able to play with a great effort Friday night and coming off a phenomenal effort on Saturday.”
This game could be one of the best one’s we’ve had all season but only time will tell.
Kickoff is scheduled for 7:30 P.M. here in Leesburg.
