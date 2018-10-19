G-SAR members return home

VALDOSTA, GA (WALB) - Ten firefighters in Valdosta are returning home after spending days helping victims of Hurricane Michael.
They were apart of the Georgia Search and Rescue Task Force 2 team and had a front row seat to all the damage. We spoke with them about their experiences.
“It’s kind of emotional. The guys make the leader and that day they made me look by doing their job the way they were trained without a single complaint," said Jeff Thibodeau.
Jeff Tibodeau, and nine other Valdosta firefighters, are all apart of G-SAR, the Georgia Search and Rescue Task Force 2 team.
“Task force to his housed in Valdosta but it consists of 11 different fire departments and Southwest Georgia area," said Thibodeau.
The task was immediately deployed to the City of Colquitt, following hurricane Michael.
“We went in with about 40 people to start going in and clearing road in the city and in the county," said Thibodeau.
The arrived and found that Michael left trees down, extensive power outages, businesses and homes destroyed, and roads impassable.
“One of the pictures the guys sent me from the field, I looked at it and I said what field are you at. They said this is the road and you couldn’t even see the road," said Thibodeau.
The area was left devastated.
“Gracious people there have no power, no water, but it’s a no resources," said Thibodeau.
First responders jumped into action and began getting the work done.
“You know was a first responder, of course we don’t do this for the money. We do this because we have a comment to help people, all people," said Thibodeau.
“So to be able to go on and even offer a little bit of assistance, you know it’s what we plan to, what we like to be able to do," said G-SAR team member, Brian Boutwell.
And the G-SAR team says they’re happy to offer that assistance.
“This is our community. It stretches out a way to Alabama and for us to be able to help, is a great honor for us," said Boutwell.
Thibodeau says that they team was so proud of the work they were doing, that did not want to leave.
