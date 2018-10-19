Frenzy of football games headed to Hugh Mills Stadium

ALBANY, GA (WALB) - Hugh Mills stadium withstood the force of Hurricane Michael.
Now the stadium in the heart of Albany is playing host to football teams who weren’t so fortunate.
Hugh Mills will be the site over several high school football games starting Friday night, here’s a list:
- Friday: Cook vs. Monroe @ 7:30 p.m.
- Saturday: Calrk Atlanta vs. Albany State @ 2 p.m.
- Tuesday, October 23: Seminole County vs. Mitchell County @ 6 p.m.
- Thursday, October 25: Columbus vs. Dougherty
- Friday, October 26: Worth County vs. Monroe @ 7:30 p.m.
In the wake of the storm, they have opened their gates to surrounding counties with severe field damage free of charge.
“Our communities are devastated, so we’re telling them anything they need here at the stadium will be complimentary from the stadium authority,” said Johnny Seabrooks of the Dougherty County Stadium Authority.
“We’re south Georgia strong. I think that shows the support that we want people that’s been devastated to have an opportunity to get their minds off the things that have been going on at their homes and their counties and come out and enjoy a good athletic event here at Hugh Mills Stadium.”
As for Albany State, it’s their first time playing at Hugh Mills since 2003, that’s the year before they built the ASU coliseum.
