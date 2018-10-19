Flint RiverQuarium repoens

ALBANY, GA (WALB) - The Flint RiverQuarium announced in a release Friday that the facility will resume regular operations Saturday.
Hurricane Michael left the giant aquarium without power for a week, according to Marketing Manager Wendy Bellacomo.
During that time, the animal collection of more than 1,300 animals was overseen by staff, and all life support systems were operated by generators
Since power was restored on Wednesday, staff have been working to bring tanks back to proper temperatures, and thoroughly clean all the exhibits, many of which had been in darkness for seven days, allowing algae to grow.
All previously scheduled events, including Tricks or Treats set for Friday, October 26, from 5 to 7 pm will continue as planned.
All tickets for Tricks or Treats will be $6.
There will be no upcharge to $8 for those who are not able to come in costume.
Pre-sale tickets are also available, so there would be no standing in line.
Stop by the FRQ at 117 Pine Avenue, Albany, Georgia 31701, or call 229-639-2650.
